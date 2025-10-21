BJP’s Kirit Somaiya slams Raj Thackeray over alleged fake voter claims

Reacting to allegations made by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray against the Election Commission, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said on Monday that both Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are raising questions because the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is slipping out of their hands. This comes after Raj Thackeray claimed that 9.6 million fake voters have been added ahead of the Mumbai civic body polls. Speaking to ANI, Somaiya said, “These are the same voters who were there during the Lok Sabha elections as well, but back then they had no doubts about the voter list because they managed to win 31 out of 48 seats. That same list was used in the assembly elections in 2024. Now Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and Rahul Gandhi are raising questions about the voter list. This voter list was actually prepared in 2001. Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has not been conducted in the last 24 years. The voter list is not prepared by the Election Commission in Delhi. It is prepared by the District Officer or the Revenue Officer.” He added, “In fact, Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray have realised that the municipal corporation is slipping out of their hands, so they are raising such questions.” Earlier, the MNS Chief asked the Election Commission not to hold elections in Maharashtra until the issue of fake voters is cleaned up. Addressing party workers ahead of local body elections on Sunday, MNS chief said, “Reliable information has just been received that 9.6 million fake voters have been added. This is an insult to the voters of Maharashtra and the country. All the group presidents (group presidents), branch presidents, and election list heads should go door to door and count the votes. I’m asking the Election Commission not to hold elections in Maharashtra until this is clean.” (ANI)

