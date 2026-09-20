Blocked canals leave Namakkal lakes dry despite Mettur release, farmers fear water crisis

NAMAKKAL: Most lakes and ponds in Pallipalayam and Kumarapalayam in Tamil Nadu have remained dry despite the recent release of water from the Mettur Dam, leaving farmers worried about irrigation, drinking water availability and declining groundwater levels.

Water was released through the Mettur East and West Bank canals at the rate of 400 cusecs from September 7 to 17 to meet drinking water requirements and improve groundwater recharge. However, farmers said the 10-day release brought little relief as water failed to reach a majority of the waterbodies in the two areas.

The release had initially raised hopes among farmers that local lakes and ponds would be replenished after the region received inadequate rainfall this year. Instead, blocked supply channels, encroachments and poor maintenance reportedly prevented the water from reaching its intended destinations.

Several channels had not been cleared before the release, while many lakes and ponds had not been desilted.

Encroachments along the waterways further disrupted the movement of water. In places where water reached the water bodies, the quantity was insufficient to make any meaningful improvement in groundwater levels.

Farmers said only two lakes in Pallipalayam and Kumarapalayam received water, while most others remained completely dry.

The absence of functional shutters and adequate storage arrangements also reduced the benefits of the release. The prolonged dry conditions have made cultivation increasingly difficult.

Some local water sources have also been polluted by effluents discharged from dyeing units, further limiting the availability of usable water for farming and domestic purposes.

Small and marginal farmers have been particularly affected by the shortage, while larger cultivators with better access to water have continued growing crops such as sugarcane.

Coconut trees in some areas have begun drying up because of insufficient groundwater. Farmers said repeated petitions seeking the maintenance and restoration of waterbodies had produced little action. Requests for permission to remove alluvial soil from certain waterbodies had also remained pending.

They urged the authorities to desilt lakes and ponds, remove encroachments, repair shutters and restore connecting channels before any future release from the Mettur Dam. Unless these preparatory measures are completed, even a larger release would provide only limited relief. (IANS)

Also Read: Barpeta on High Alert as Bhutan Releases Water from Kurichhu Dam