Board of Control for Cricket in India confirms India’s international home fixtures for 2024-25 season

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced fixtures for the much-anticipated international home season of Team India for 2024-25. The international home season will kick off in September with a two-match Test series against Bangladesh, followed by a three-match T20I series. Chennai will host the first Test starting on September 19 while Kanpur will host the second from Sept 27. The three T20Is will be played in Dharamshala, Delhi and Hyderabad.

This will be followed by a riveting three-match Test series against New Zealand with the first match starting on October 16 in Bengaluru. Pune and Mumbai will host the second and third Tests respectively.

The arrival of the New Year will see an exciting white-ball showdown with England visiting India for five T20Is and three ODIs. IANS

