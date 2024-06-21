Teenage Fast-Bowler Shabnam Shakil Joins India's Squad for Multi-Format Series Against South Africa

Bengaluru: Teenage fast-bowler Shabnam Shakil has been added to India’s squad for all three formats in the ongoing multi-format series against South Africa by the Women’s Selection Committee, said the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday. India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Hailing from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, right-arm fast-bowler Shabnam was a member of India’s ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup-winning team in 2023 in South Africa, where she appeared in two matches and got just one wicket.

She is known for her stump-to-stump lines and can even pull off a bouncer, as well as clock speeds upwards of 110 kmph. Shabnam was inspired to be a fast bowler by her father Mohammed Shakil, a Navy official who played club cricket in the state. IANS

Also read: Chennaiyin FC Signs Brazilian Midfielder Lukas Brambilla for 2024-25 Season

Also Watch: