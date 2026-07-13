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Bomb threat call triggers security sweep at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace Hotel

Mumbai Police launched an investigation after the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai received a bomb threat call on Sunday afternoon, prompting a thorough search of the premises.
Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace Hotel
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Mumbai: Mumbai Police launched an investigation after the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai received a bomb threat call on Sunday afternoon, prompting a thorough search of the premises.

According to police, at around 12 am, Navi Mumbai Police received a call claiming that the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel would be blown up. The information was immediately shared with Mumbai Police.

Following the alert, Mumbai Police carried out a comprehensive inspection of the hotel premises.

Mumbai Police is now investigating the origin of the threat call and trying to identify the person who made it.

Further details are awaited.

Authorities are investigating the origin of that call as well and are working to trace the caller. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi: Bomb threat to Taj Palace Hotel turns out to be hoax

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Taj Mahal Palace Hotel
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