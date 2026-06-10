Border issues with Bangladesh being discussed in bilateral DG-level talks: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday said issues related to the India-Bangladesh border are being discussed through ongoing Director General-level talks between the 57th Director General-level Border Co-ordination Conference between the BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Responding to a question regarding reports of people allegedly being pushed across the border by either side, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the matter was being addressed through established bilateral mechanisms.

"We have the Border Guard Bangladesh and BSF DG-level meeting going on; this is a bilateral engagement between India and Bangladesh to discuss relevant issues, and we will hopefully get an update on the meeting," Jaiswal said during the weekly media briefing. He noted that both countries were using the ongoing dialogue to address concerns and exchange views on border-related matters.

"These are issues which both sides are discussing and will be discussing during their conversation," the MEA spokesperson added. (ANI)

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