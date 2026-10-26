Border Security Force Arrests 4 Pakistani Fishermen from Sir Creek Area

NEW DELHI: The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended four Pakistani fishermen and seized a boat from the Sir Creek area in Gujarat's Kutch district, officials said on Sunday.

The fishermen were apprehended on Saturday evening while entering Indian waters illegally, they said. The operation was carried out in the sensitive Sir Creek region, which lies along the India-Pakistan maritime boundary in the Kutch district.

"The fishermen were apprehended during patrolling by the BSF team in the Sir Creek area," the officials said. (ANI)