Road Rage: Hit-and-Run Claims Life of BSF Soldier in Bajali

Guwahati: A dark shadow of tragedy fell over a family during the festive Durga Puja celebrations when a road accident took place at Haripur in Bajali.

Deben Kalita, a dedicated soldier serving with the Border Security Force (BSF), had returned home on leave to celebrate the Durga puja festival with his family . However, the festive joy quickly turned into overwhelming grief late at night when an unidentified vehicle struck him down.

As per reports, the hit-and-run incident occurred on the road late in the night while Kalita was travelling. The speeding unknown vehicle collided with him and immediately fled the scene. The brutal impact resulted in severe injuries that proved fatal for the border security personnel.

The news of Deben Kalita’s sudden and tragic demise has sent shockwaves throughout the Haripur locality and surrounding areas in Bajali, leaving his family, friends, in deep mourning during what was supposed to be a time of celebration.

Police have initiated an investigation to trace the unidentified vehicle involved in the hit and run case