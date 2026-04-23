Both ‘Love Jihad’ and ‘Land Jihad’ will end after May 4: Home Minister Amit Shah

SAPTAGRAM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a strong attack on the Trinamool Congress government led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, asserting that issues like "Love Jihad" and "Land Jihad" would end if the BJP comes to power in the state. Speaking at a public meeting in Saptagram, he promised a series of welfare measures and governance changes under a BJP-led administration.

Shah said state government employees would receive benefits under the 7th Pay Commission along with dearness allowance, while farmers would get Rs 9,000 annually under an enhanced Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, instead of the current Rs 6,000. He also promised Rs 2,000 monthly pensions for widows, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities, and pledged to dismantle the alleged "syndicate system" in the state.

Referring to remarks made by Mallikarjun Kharge, Shah criticized the Congress leader for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "terrorist," saying such comments insult a leader who has worked to eliminate terrorism. He added that the public would respond politically to such statements.

Shah also raised concerns about infiltration, claiming that illegal entrants threaten national security and take away jobs and resources meant for citizens. He accused the state government of delaying border fencing work by not allocating land to the Border Security Force, stating that a BJP government would resolve the issue within 45 days.

Alleging corruption, Shah claimed that Mamata Banerjee was linked to scams worth Rs 10,000 crore and warned of accountability if the BJP forms the government. He urged voters not to fear intimidation and promised strict action against criminal elements.

On women's safety, Shah criticized the state government and said a BJP administration would ensure a secure environment where women could move freely at any time. He also announced promises such as 33% reservation for women in government jobs, Rs 3,000 monthly assistance for unemployed youth and women, and free bus travel for women across the state.

Reiterating his message at another rally, Shah said the BJP aims to remove infiltrators and bring political change in West Bengal. (ANI)

Also Read: Next Bengal Chief Minister will be a BJP karyakarta, not ‘Bhaipo’: Home Minister Amit Shah