BRICS ministers agree to jointly work for sustainable lifestyles, climate resilience

NEW DELHI: The 12th BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting concluded here on Tuesday with the consensual adoption of the Joint Ministerial Statement, comprising four outcome documents, which include the advancement of knowledge sharing, research, and innovation in sustainable lifestyles by the network of BRICS institutions.

"Reflecting the spirit of collaboration and mutual learning, under the India BRICS Chairship, the Compendiums of the Environment Working Group during the 12th BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting have been launched. The compendiums present a rich compilation of experiences, innovative approaches, traditional knowledge and shared experiences from BRICS Member Countries," India’s Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav said.

Delivering the keynote address, he stated that India’s Chairship is guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in placing the concerns of the Global South at the forefront of the agenda and redefining BRICS as "Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability", with a people-centric approach and the spirit of "Humanity First".

Noting that the progress achieved during India’s Chairship reflects months of dialogue, negotiation and collaboration, he called for building resilience without leaving communities behind, pursuing innovation with responsibility and placing sustainability at the centre of development.

The minister further stressed that BRICS can "convert cooperation into collective and co-operative capability" through knowledge networks, technical exchanges, training, technology cooperation, and stronger institutional partnerships. (IANS)

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