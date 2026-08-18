12th BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting Begins in New Delhi Today

Guwahati: India will host the 12th BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi today, bringing together member countries to discuss key environmental challenges and explore ways to strengthen cooperation on sustainability and climate action.

Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav will chair the meeting, which is being held as part of India’s BRICS Chairship 2026. The overarching theme of the chairship is “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”

According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the meeting will focus on substantive discussions, consensus-building and strengthening collective efforts on environmental protection.

Under the BRICS Environment Working Group, India has identified key areas for cooperation, including sustainable lifestyles, afforestation, forest fire management, disaster resilience, circular economy and climate change adaptation.

The BRICS Environment Working Group was established in 2015 during the first BRICS Environment Ministers’ Meeting in Moscow. It serves as a platform for member countries to exchange experiences, share best practices and coordinate responses to major environmental concerns.

Cooperation on climate change has also gained greater focus through the Contact Group on Climate Change and Sustainable Development, established in 2024 to facilitate collaboration among BRICS nations on climate-related issues.

The meeting will give member countries a chance to strengthen joint efforts toward environmental sustainability, resilience, and climate adaptation.