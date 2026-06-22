BRICS Nations Pledge Deeper Cooperation to Strengthen MSME Ecosystem

New Delhi: The BRICS nations agreed to deepen cooperation, drive innovation, and build a stronger, more sustainable, and future-ready MSME ecosystem at the meeting hosted by India at Agra over the weekend, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

The inaugural session of the BRICS MSME Forum marked a significant step in strengthening collaboration among BRICS nations and fostering a resilient, innovative MSME ecosystem, the statement said,

The event brought together policymakers, senior government officials, industry leaders, entrepreneurs and stakeholders from BRICS member and partner countries, including Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa, the UAE, Belarus, Cuba, Malaysia, Uganda, and India.

The programme commenced with the inauguration of an exhibition showcasing the diversity and excellence of MSMEs across sectors. The Third SME Working Group Meeting deliberated on the theme ‘Building MSME Ecosystem – Sustainable Roots to Global Routes,’ with member countries sharing their experiences and policy interventions aimed at strengthening MSME ecosystems.

Two parallel sessions were held, the first was the deliberation by private sector stakeholders of BRICS member countries, while the second was the 3rd SME working group meeting.

During the event, Union Minister for MSMEs Jitan Ram Manjhi highlighted the critical role of MSMEs as engines of economic growth, innovation and employment across BRICS nations and the Global South.

He emphasised the need for stronger BRICS cooperation in areas such as affordable finance, technology adoption, digital transformation, market access, skilling and sustainability. The minister underlined India’s commitment to building a resilient and inclusive MSME ecosystem and called for collaborative efforts to strengthen innovation, global value chains and sustainable development across BRICS economies.

In the keynote address at the Inaugural BRICS MSME Forum, MSME Secretary Bharat Khera highlighted the pivotal role of MSMEs in fostering economic resilience, innovation and inclusive development across BRICS nations. He emphasised the need to move beyond dialogue towards actionable cooperation in critical areas such as access to finance, technology adoption, digitalisation, sustainability and integration into global value chains. He also showcased India’s digital public infrastructure as a transformative tool for empowering small businesses and called for deeper BRICS collaboration to build a stronger, more innovative, sustainable and globally competitive MSME ecosystem. (IANS)

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