India to host BRICS meet today to discuss future-ready MSME ecosystem

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises will host the first BRICS MSME Forum and the third BRICS SME Working Group Meeting in Agra on June 19 under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability."

The forum will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and delegates from BRICS member and partner countries to discuss strengthening MSME ecosystems, promoting sustainability, and enhancing international cooperation.

The programme will feature an exhibition showcasing MSME achievements, along with the third BRICS SME Working Group Meeting on "Building MSME Ecosystem - Sustainable Roots to Global Routes." Industry associations will also hold discussions on access to finance for MSMEs, technology access for MSMEs, and sustainability-driven business growth. (IANS)

Also Read: Dibrugarh Law Student Selected for BRICS Youth Thematic Session 2026