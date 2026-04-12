Bring a BJP government and we will implement UCC: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

PURULIA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of corruption, saying a BJP government in the state will not spare any corrupt person. Addressing a campaign rally here, the Union Home Minister said a BJP government will include the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule. He said a BJP government will implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

"Mamata Banerjee has put the entire Bengal in the fire of corruption. Teacher recruitment scam, municipal corporation recruitment scam, cow smuggling scam, ration scam, MGNREGA scam, PM Awas scam, coal smuggling scam... numerous such scams have been carried out by the TMC government. After the BJP government comes to power, not a single corrupt person will be spared; everyone will be held accountable," he said.

"Bring a BJP government, and we will implement a Uniform Civil Code with one law for both Hindu and Muslims. Nobody will be able to marry 4 times," he added.

Amit Shah said the BJP has decided that "as soon as its government is formed, we will include the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule".

"Both Rajbanshi and Kurmali languages are major languages of Bengal, Assam, and Jharkhand, and the task of bringing them into the Eighth Schedule will be done by the BJP government," he said.

"Employees in West Bengal will also receive the benefits of the 7th Pay Commission as soon as the BJP Govt is formed in the state. BJP will also make major announcements for unemployed youth. Those who became overage for government jobs due to TMC's misgovernance will also be given relaxation. Employees in West Bengal will also receive the benefits of the 7th Pay Commission as soon as the BJP Govt is formed in the state," he added. (ANI)

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