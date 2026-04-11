Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveils BJP ‘Sankalp Patra’ for Bengal polls

KOLKATA: The Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, on Friday released the BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra (Election Manifesto)’ for the forthcoming two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal scheduled for later this month. Zero tolerance against infiltration, evolving a transparent and corruption-free state recruitment mechanism, economic progression, and women empowerment were among the top priorities in the Patra.

After releasing the manifesto, the Union Home Minister said that if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal this time, it will adopt a zero-tolerance policy on the issue of infiltration.

“We will adopt the ‘detect, delete and deport’ mechanism and drive out each illegal infiltrator from the state and hence secure not only the state but the entire country. Besides securing the International Borders with the state, the issue of cattle smuggling will be handled strictly,” the Union Home Minister said.

At the same time, he said that a transparent, corruption-free state recruitment mechanism should be implemented, with vacant state government posts filled strictly based on merit, eliminating the risk of cash-for-jobs. He also said the priority of his party is to ensure permanent jobs and not contractual jobs.

“Youths will be provided with Rs 15,000 to prepare for competitive exams. In addition, those who have been deprived of jobs due to corruption will be given a relaxation of up to five years in age,” he said.

As regards economic development, he said that the priority of the BJP-led government would be to improve the financial health of the state by attracting big-ticket investments and thus ensure employment generation. He also hinted towards a change in the current land policy in the state that nullifies any sort of state role in land procurement for the industry.

Regarding women’s empowerment, the BJP’s manifesto promises 100 per cent free transport for females. At the same time, the manifesto also promised investigations into cases of crimes against women by a special committee of retired judges.

“There will be 33 per cent reservation of seats for women in all state government jobs. There will be women’s police stations in all mandals. There will be women’s desks in every police district. There will be work for them both in the day and at night. Our Chief Minister will never have to advise women not to go out at night,” said Shah. (IANS)

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