Budget Session begins amid Opposition protest over MGNREGA repeal

NEW DELHI: The Opposition parties on Wednesday staged a protest in a "dignified" manner against the scrapping of the MGNREGA during President Droupadi Murmu's address to both Houses of the Parliament ahead of the Budget Session.

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses.

When President Murmu, during her address, highlighted the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, the opposition MPs stood and protested.

President Murmu said, "For employment and development in rural areas, Viksit Bharat-G RAM G law has been formed. With this new reform, there will be 125 days of employment guarantees in villages..." As the NDA-BJP MPs thumped their tables in appreciation, Opposition MPs stood up and registered their protest, demanding that the law be withdrawn.

Further, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh emphasized that the Opposition will use all democratic means to demand the restoration of MGNREGA.

"Today, during the Hon'ble President's Address to both Houses of Parliament, all Opposition parties most respectfully and in a dignified manner protested the bulldozed repeal of MGNREGA. The Opposition will use all democratic means to demand the restoration of MGNREGA," Jairam posted on X.

The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments. (ANI)

Also Read: PM Modi holds brainstorming session with experts in run-up to Budget 2026-27