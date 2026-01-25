President Droupadi Murmu to address nation on eve of Republic Day

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu is set to address the nation on January 25 on the eve of Republic Day.

According to a statement from the President’s Secretariat, the address will be broadcast from 07:00 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi, followed by the English version.

The address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcasts in regional languages on Doordarshan’s regional channels.

Akashvani will broadcast regional-language versions from 09:30 pm onwards on its respective regional networks. (ANI)

