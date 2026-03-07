Budget Session: Congress MPs to move resolution seeking removal of LS Speaker Om Birla

NEW DELHI: As the second phase of the budget session begins on March 9, three Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha are set to move a resolution demanding the removal of Speaker Om Birla for disallowing Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other leaders from the opposition parties to speak.

Congress MPs Mohammad Jawed, Kodikunnil Suresh, and Mallu Ravi have accused Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of being partisan and of making "unwarranted allegations" against women MPs belonging to the opposition.

The Congress leader pointed out that while opposition MPs have been suspended by Birla for the entire parliament session for raising issues concerning the public, the ruling party members have not been rebuked for making "derogatory" remarks against former Prime Ministers.

"Having taken into consideration the conduct of the Speaker of the House as regards disallowing the Leader of the Opposition and other Opposition leaders to speak, making unwarranted allegations against women MPs belonging to the Opposition, suspending Opposition MPs for an entire session for raising issues of public concern and not rebuking ruling party members for making wholly objectionable and derogatory remarks against former PMs, feels he has ceased to maintain an impartial attitude necessary to command the confidence of all sections of the House," the list of business for Lok Sabha read.

The Congress MPs accused Birla of being partisan for "openly espousing the version of the ruling party on all controversial matters", which they said constitutes a danger to the proper functioning of the Lok Sabha.

"That in his partisan attitude he disregards the rights of Members of the House and makes pronouncements and gives rulings calculated to affect and undermine such rights; that he openly espouses the version of the ruling party on all controversial matters, that all these acts constitute a serious danger to the proper functioning of this House and ventilating effectively the felt concerns and grievances of the people, and therefore resolves that he be removed from his Office," the list of business said. (ANI)

