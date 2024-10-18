Budhni’s candidate will clear BJP’s stand on ‘parivarvad’: Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh said on Thursday that the BJP’s candidate will clarify the party’s stand on ‘parivarvad’. “Who will be the candidate of in the Budhni by-election of MP, will certify whether BJP’s stand clear on parivarvad,” Digvijaya Singh questioned through his social media post.

Interestingly, Digvijaya posted the message soon after Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna Singh and their sons met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Chouhan’s office said the former Chief Minister along with his family has visited PM Modi and invited him for his elder son’s marriage function.

Reacting to the meeting, Digvijaya Singh further said that, Chouhan along with his family met PM Modi on the day when the BJP was set to announce its candidate for the Budhni by-election.

“What a coincidence that on the day BJP will announce its candidate for Budhni by-election whole family meeting with PM Modi. Has Modi ji blessed Kartikeya? Should we congratulate Kartikeya? Digvijaya Singh asked. Budhni in Sehor district will go for poll on November 13 and is the home turf of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who represented the seat six times between 1991 and 2023. The by-elections in Budhni were necessitated after four-time former Chief Minister Chouhan was elected as Lok Sabha from Vidisha and became the Union Minister. Along with Budhni, by-elections will also be held in the Vijaypur Assembly seat of Sheopur district. Congress’ Ramniwas Rawat had won this seat in 2023, however, he resigned from the party and state Assembly and joined the ruling BJP. BJP and Congress are yet to announce their candidates for these two seats. (IANS)

