C. Joseph Vijay meets Narendra Modi, submits memorandum on Tamil Nadu issues

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in New Delhi in a politically-significant interaction that comes barely weeks after the actor-turned-politician assumed office.

The meeting that came nearly 12 years after their last known meeting, was held at the Prime Minister's Office at Seva Teerth in the national Capital and lasted for some time.

During the interaction, CM Vijay is understood to have submitted a memorandum to PM Modi, highlighting several demands and development-related requests concerning Tamil Nadu.

The meeting immediately triggered political discussions over the evolving relationship between the Centre and Tamil Nadu's newly-formed coalition government led by the TVK.

Soon after the meeting, Vijay arrived at Tamil Nadu House where he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour during his first official visit to Delhi since taking oath as Chief Minister on May 10. (IANS)

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