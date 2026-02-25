Cabinet approves Srinagar Airport expansion to boost capacity to 10 million passengers

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the development of the Civil Enclave at Srinagar International Airport proposed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,677 crore. While announcing the decision, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “The new Civil Enclave project, spread over 73.18 acres, will feature a state-of-the-art terminal building spanning 71,500 square meters, including 20,659 square meters of existing structure, designed to serve 2,900 passengers during peak hours and an annual capacity of 10 million passengers per annum (MPPA).” As per the cabinet announcement, the expanded apron will accommodate 15 aircraft parking bays, including 1 widebody (Code E) (9 existing and 6 proposed), while the 3,658m x 45m runway will continue to be operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The project will also include the construction of a multi-level car parking facility for 1,000 cars. The construction of barracks for security personnel is also part of the project. Operated by the Airports Authority of India within the Budgam Airbase of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the airport designated as an international airport in 2005, is located approximately 12 km from Srinagar city. Architecturally, the new terminal will reflect a harmonious blend of modern design and the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir, incorporating traditional elements such as intricate woodwork and locally inspired craftsmanship while maintaining operational efficiency through streamlined passenger processing areas, spacious lounges, and advanced security and check-in facilities, the statement released by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs said. (ANI)

