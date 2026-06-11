Cabinet hails PM Modi's record-breaking PM tenure, ministers give standing ovation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday became the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history, completing 4,399 consecutive days in office and surpassing the previous record of 4,398 days held by Jawaharlal Nehru from 1952 to 1964.

To mark the occasion, the Union Cabinet passed a resolution describing June 10, 2026, as a historic milestone in India's democratic journey. Cabinet ministers applauded the achievement, while Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the gesture with folded hands. A video shared by the Prime Minister's Office showing ministers congratulating him quickly gained attention on social media.

The resolution congratulated Modi for becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister across three consecutive terms and highlighted the public trust reflected in the NDA's continued electoral success. It also noted that he is nearing 25 years of uninterrupted service as Head of Government, including his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat.

The Cabinet resolution praised Modi's leadership and listed key achievements of his government. It highlighted welfare initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the poor, including housing, electricity, drinking water, direct benefit transfers, free food grains for more than 80 crore people, and healthcare support for over 60 crore beneficiaries. According to the resolution, these measures helped more than 25 crore people move out of poverty.

The document also highlighted efforts to empower youth, women and farmers. It cited India's rise as the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, achievements in space exploration, women-focused initiatives such as the Lakhpati Didi programme and the 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures, as well as schemes like PM-Kisan and expanded access to Kisan Credit Cards.

The resolution further praised major reforms and policy decisions, including the implementation of GST, One Rank One Pension (OROP), the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), new criminal laws, and the abrogation of Article 370. It also highlighted the government's focus on national security, counter-terrorism measures, peace agreements in the Northeast, and initiatives such as Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Concluding the resolution, the Cabinet expressed confidence that under Modi's leadership, India would continue progressing toward becoming a developed nation by 2047. (IANS)

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