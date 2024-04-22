Calcutta High Court Ruling: 25,000 Teachers Face Job Losses Over Illegal Appointments

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court, in a major blow to the Mamata Banerjee government, cancelled the 2016 recruitment process for government-sponsored and aided schools.

The decision affects 25,753 employees who will lose their jobs and be required to repay their salaries with 12% interest, as per the court’s ruling.

A panel of judges, Justices Debangshu Basak, and Md Shabbar Rashidi, stated that school teachers who were hired through an improper process, which involved submitting blank OMR sheets, must repay their salaries within four weeks.