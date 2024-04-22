Assam CM Sarma Backs BJP's K Surendran in Wayanad With Roadshow

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led a road show in Kerala’s Malappuram to support K Surendran, the BJP’s candidate of the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier in the day, on the microblogging site X, the Assam Chief Minister launched a strong attack, accusing Gandhi of using the Wayanad seat just to keep his luxurious home in Lutyen’s Delhi.

CM Sarma portrayed Gandhi as a Member of Parliament who is often absent, suggesting that the people of Wayanad have been overlooked for a long time.

Sarma gathered support for his effort to contest Gandhi's position in Wayanad, calling on citizens to join him in this important campaign.