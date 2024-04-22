Assam CM Sarma Backs BJP's K Surendran in Wayanad With Roadshow

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led a road show in Kerala’s Malappuram to support K Surendran, the BJP’s candidate of the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.
Earlier in the day, on the microblogging site X, the Assam Chief Minister launched a strong attack, accusing Gandhi of using the Wayanad seat just to keep his luxurious home in Lutyen’s Delhi.
CM Sarma portrayed Gandhi as a Member of Parliament who is often absent, suggesting that the people of Wayanad have been overlooked for a long time.
Sarma gathered support for his effort to contest Gandhi's position in Wayanad, calling on citizens to join him in this important campaign.
“This time, the people will teach him a lesson for assuming their support,” Sarma stated, emphasizing his determination to challenge Gandhi's influence in the area.
Meanwhile, Assam Congress president President Bhupen Kumar Borah took a direct challenge to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Borah's direct challenge in a press conference on Sunday, questioned the 'sweep' of all five seats in the first phase of polling, specifically pointing to the Jorhat constituency.
“The CM is saying that BJP will win all the five seats of Upper Assam. I am directly challenging him: will he resign if Gaurav Gogoi wins from Jorhat?” Borah's unequivocal query reverberated down the political corridors, infusing a dash of uncertainty into the BJP's confident storyline.
Borah didn't leave any stones unturned in criticizing the campaign tactics of Sarma and attacked the CM's propensity to conclude speeches with dance performances to the tune of BJP's theme song, 'Akou ebar Modi sarkar'.
In a scathing rebuke, Borah suggested that Sarma's propensity for entertainment was best suited for the silver screen, rather than the political stage.
Borah refused to deviate from his stance and even predicted that Congress would lead in 40 out of the 48 assembly seats belonging to the five Lok Sabha constituencies where voting had taken place in the first phase.
ALSO WATCH: