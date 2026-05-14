CBI arrests five accused, raids multiple locations across country in NEET paper-leak case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday intensified its probe into the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and examination irregularities by arresting five accused persons following raids at multiple locations across the country.

According to officials, the CBI has arrested five accused persons in the case - three from Jaipur, one from Gurugram and one from Nashik. Several other suspects are currently also being examined.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur, and Yash Yadav from Gurugram.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 12 following a written complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education regarding alleged irregularities and the suspected leak of the NEET-UG 2026 question paper.

The case has been registered under various provisions related to criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

As part of the investigation, the agency conducted searches at several locations based on leads developed during the probe. During the raids, investigators seized incriminating materials, including electronic devices and mobile phones, officials said.

The CBI is also coordinating with the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG), which had earlier carried out a preliminary enquiry into the alleged paper leak.

"The CBI is pursuing all leads relating to the alleged paper leak through extensive technical and forensic analysis and remains committed to conducting a comprehensive, impartial and professional investigation into the matter," the agency said in a statement. (IANS)

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