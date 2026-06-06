CBI arrests two accused in murder of Suvendu Adhikari’s aide Chandranath Rath

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two key accused in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, an aide to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, officials said on Friday. Officials added that the arrests mark a significant breakthrough in the high-profile case. According to CBI officials, the accused, identified as Vikas Mishra and Golu Singh, were apprehended during coordinated search operations conducted in Uttar Pradesh. Mishra was arrested from a hotel in Lucknow, while Singh was taken into custody from Ballia district, the officials said. Both the accused are believed to have played “crucial roles in the conspiracy and execution” of the murder. In a related development, another accused in the case, Gyanendra Pratap Singh alias Monu, surrendered before a Gangsters Act court in Ballia on Thursday. The court subsequently remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody. Police officials said that Monu is a history-sheeter with at least 12 criminal cases registered against him and is also wanted in connection with Rath’s murder. (IANS)

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