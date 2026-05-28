CBI arrests two more accused from Latur, Pune in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case

PUNE: Two more accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), officials said on Wednesday. This brings the total number of people arrested to 13.

The two accused have been identified as Dr Manoj Shirure, a Latur-based doctor, and Tejas Harshadkumar Shah, who is a physics faculty at Abhang Prabhu Medical Academy (APMA), a Pune-based coaching centre.

According to the officials, Shirure played a key role in facilitating three students, including the son of an accused coaching centre owner, in getting the Chemistry questions from P.V. Kulkarni -- who is being called the "kingpin" of the entire paper leak scam. (IANS)

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