CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, K. Kavitha

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, K. Kavitha, in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

On May 29, the court issued production warrants for Kavitha and co-accused Chanpreet Singh in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) money laundering probe in the case. (IANS)

Also Read: Delhi: AAP Declares Solo Run for Next Elections, Shuns Alliance with Congress

Also Watch: