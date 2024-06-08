CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, K. Kavitha
National News

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, K. Kavitha, in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

On May 29, the court issued production warrants for Kavitha and co-accused Chanpreet Singh in the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) money laundering probe in the case. (IANS)

CBI
K. Kavitha
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)
