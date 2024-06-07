Delhi: AAP Declares Solo Run for Next Elections, Shuns Alliance with Congress

NEW DELHI: Staring at a massive rout in the parliamentary polls, having drawn a blank in all seven seats in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party has decided to go it alone in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The AAP had earlier gone into the Lok Sabha elections as part of the INDIA bloc, an alliance with the Congress, and there was speculation whether this would continue for the 70-member Assemblies.

"This alliance was forged only for the Lok Sabha elections," said senior AAP leader and minister Gopal Rai on Thursday.