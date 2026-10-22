CBI takes over anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota murder probe

MANSA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday officially took over the investigation into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota and re-registered the case, officials confirmed.

A senior team from the premier anti-corruption probe agency reached Mansa to take over case records, gather seizures, and investigate potential links between the murder and the open sale of banned psychotropic substances at chemist shops.

A CBI team, led by a senior DIG, arrived at the Mansa Police Station after issuing a formal letter to the local police to initiate the handover process. Forensic experts, drug controllers, and other technical specialists are arriving in Mansa shortly to assist in the multi-faceted probe.

As part of the initial proceedings, the investigative team is scheduled to examine the deceased activist's family at the Mansa Circuit House.

"The CBI team reached Mansa Police Station last night to take over records and seizures. A formal letter has been issued to the Police. The family of the deceased is reaching Mansa Circuit House at 11.30 am today. The CBI Team, led by a senior DIG, will be examining them. Forensic experts, Drug Controllers and other experts are reaching Mansa shortly," CBI officials stated.