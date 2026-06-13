CBSE tells SC: Formulating policy to declare results of Class 12 private students in Gulf

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it is considering a policy for CBSE private students in West Asia whose Class 12 results could not be declared due to the ongoing regional conflict.

Appearing for the government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested the court to defer the hearing until June 22, stating that authorities are examining concerns raised by students from Gulf countries. He said a policy would soon be announced for affected private candidates and that the government is also exploring a broader framework to address similar situations in the future.

The issue stems from CBSE’s decision in March to cancel Class 12 board examinations in several West Asian countries amid escalating security concerns. In its sixth circular issued since March 1, the board clarified that all previously postponed examinations would also stand cancelled. According to the March 15 notification, examinations scheduled between March 16 and April 10, 2026, were cancelled for CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. This year, more than 4.37 million students registered for CBSE board examinations, including around 2.51 million Class 10 students and nearly 1.86 million Class 12 candidates.(IANS

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