CDS Gen Anil Chauhan reaffirms commitment to strengthen indigenous manufacturing

BENGALURU: Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru, reaffirming the Armed Forces' commitment to strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing.

The visit highlights the growing synergy between the military and India's defence industry, driving innovation and capability development in line with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and securing the nation's future in the aerospace sector.

