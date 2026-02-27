CEC, ECs engage with political parties in Chennai, assure free and fair polls

CHENNAI: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, held an extensive meeting with recognized national and state political parties in Chennai on Thursday as part of preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tamil Nadu and senior officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Representatives from six national parties — the Aam Aadmi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Communist Party of India-Marxist, the Congress, and the National People’s Party — as well as state parties including the ruling DMK, the AIADMK, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), the Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK), and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) participated in the discussions. According to officials, most political parties appreciated the Commission for the peaceful and smooth conduct of the recent Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, acknowledging the efforts taken to update and streamline voter lists ahead of the polls.

However, several parties raised concerns over the persistent issue of money power and the distribution of inducements during elections. They urged the Commission to adopt stringent measures to curb such malpractices and ensure a level playing field.

Some parties specifically called for an increase in the number of flying squads and surveillance teams to monitor violations more effectively during the campaign period.

A key demand that emerged during the meeting was the request to conduct the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in a single phase, with most parties expressing that a single-day polling would help maintain administrative focus and reduce prolonged political tension.

Additionally, some parties urged the Commission to take into account major festival dates while finalizing the election schedule to avoid inconvenience to voters.

Responding to the concerns, CEC Gyanesh Kumar assured all stakeholders that elections in India are conducted strictly in accordance with the law and in a free, fair, and transparent manner. He reiterated that the ECI would firmly clamp down on all inducement-related activities and take necessary action against violations. The interaction is seen as part of the Commission’s broader consultative approach ahead of the crucial 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. (IANS)

