Will finalize poll date with Rongali Bihu in mind: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Webcasting from all polling stations announced

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar informed the media in Guwahati that, keeping in mind the approaching Rongali Bihu, the ECI will decide the date for the upcoming general election to the Assam Legislative Assembly.

A full commission of the ECI had come to Assam on a three-day visit to gauge the preparedness for the polls. Today, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) also mentioned several new initiatives to be taken in this election.

Speaking to the media at a press conference here today, the CEC said that electoral rolls and voting are the soul of democracy. Also, that election is a festival of democracy. Like people participate in other festivals, they should participate wholeheartedly in the festival of democracy. “I urge all electors, especially the youth electors, to come forward, participate in this festival of democracy, and cast their votes. The turnout in the last election in Assam was very good,” the CEC said.

The CEC further stated that there are a total of 126 LACs, of which 98 seats are for the general, 19 for the ST, and 9 for the SC communities. He said, “A pure electoral roll is very important for democracy. SR is over in Assam, and the main objective was that no eligible voters should be excluded and no ineligible persons included. According to the final electoral roll, there are around 2.49 crore voters in Assam.”

When asked whether the election will be held before Rongali Bihu, the CEC replied, “When the election will be held and in how many phases will be decided once we go back to Delhi. Through a press conference, we will announce the date of the election. Bihu is the most important festival in Assam, and the ECI will arrive at a decision on the election date, keeping in mind this festival. The decision of the ECI will be in the interest of the voters.”

He further stated that there are 31,486 polling stations in Assam, and webcasting will be done in all the polling stations to ensure transparency. Also, 126 model polling stations would be set up, along with 3716 women-managed polling stations in this election.

He mentioned a few new initiatives to be introduced in the forthcoming Assembly polls. The first is that voters will be able to carry their mobile phones to the polling station, and there will be provision to keep them outside the voting room. Colour photos of the contesting candidates will be featured on the EVMs so that they can be easily identified. Names of the candidates and the serial numbers will be in larger fonts so that they are legible. Not more than 1,200 electors will be allowed in one polling station. Tables of the political parties have to be situated at a distance of at least 100 metres from the polling station. Two-hourly polling information and other details can be accessed at the ECINET portal.

When asked about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the photo electoral roll, the CEC told the media, “You know that the NRC for Assam is in the final stage. SIR was conducted in 12 states, and Special Revision (SR) was done in Assam. During the SR in Assam, BLOs went from house to house, and if any eligible electors were left out of the rolls, they will be able to apply through Form-6. “

In case an elector is not satisfied with the ERO’s decision, the person concerned can approach the DM. Until now, around 500 appeals have been made out of the 2.49 crore total electors.

Election Commissioners Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi were present alongside the CEC at the press conference today.

A press release issued by the Election Department, Assam, stated that, in the morning, the Commission held a meeting with the heads and nodal officers of the enforcement agencies, including Income tax, Narcotics, Excise, etc. It was followed by another review meeting of the Commission with Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, State Police Nodal Officer and the Central Armed Police Forces in the afternoon. Another meeting was also held with the Chief Secretary of Assam, DGP, and other senior officers of the Govt. of Assam. The Commission also held an interaction with Rakesh Banik, the State SVEEP icon, and almost 100 BLOs. Gyanesh Kumar, CEC, distributed EPIC to two new voters.

The Commission and other senior officials arrived in Assam on February 16, 2026, on a visit to take stock of various issues related to the General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Assam, 2026, and to ensure free and fair elections in the state. They concluded their visit today.

ALSO READ: Assam Polls: Parties Urge ECI for 1-2 Phase Elections