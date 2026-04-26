Census 2027 to be India’s first fully digital enumeration with caste count

NEW DELHI: Census 2027 will be India’s first fully digital enumeration, leveraging mobile‑based data collection to provide reliable and comprehensive data for informed policymaking and inclusive development, an official fact-sheet said on Saturday. It introduces several pioneering features, such as near real-time monitoring through the Census Management & Monitoring System (CMMS) portal, an optional self-enumeration facility, and extensive use of geo-referenced jurisdictions, an official fact-sheet said. The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has decided to include caste enumeration in the Census. Until the 2011 Census, the exercise included the systematic enumeration of only Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The exercise is backed by an approved outlay of Rs. 11,718.24 crore and strengthened data‑security arrangements. Census 2027 will be conducted in a structured two-phase format to ensure comprehensive and systematic data collection across the country. “With secure Critical Information Infrastructure (CII)-designated data centres and a large workforce - Census 2027 will deliver reliable data for targeted and inclusive policymaking,” the statement said. (IANS)

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