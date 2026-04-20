Census 2027 Work to Begin in Assam From August, Language Data Key

Census 2027 work will begin in Assam from August this year, even as several other Indian states have already started their preparatory processes, according to official sources.
The upcoming census carries particular significance for Assam, where questions around population composition and language enumeration have long been at the centre of political and social debate.
The self-enumeration phase for house listings is scheduled to begin on August 2, 2026, and will continue until August 16, 2026.
A house-to-house enumeration by officials will follow in September 2026, with the full population enumeration set to begin in February 2027.
During the housing census phase, residents will be required to respond to 33 questions about their household — either through a physical interaction with an enumerator or through a digital self-enumeration process.
Official sources have urged citizens to provide accurate and honest information, noting that the data collected directly feeds into government planning and development decisions.
Strict data privacy measures are in place, including the anonymising of personal information and restrictions on access to sensitive data, limiting it to authorised personnel only.
Officials have framed the 2027 Census as far more than a routine administrative exercise for the state.
"Census 2027 is not just a technical exercise for Assam. It's a defining moment. Accurate enumeration on population and language will influence the state's socio-cultural and political future for decades," an official said.
The stakes around the census were underscored earlier this year when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, speaking during the Assembly session in February, warned that the Assamese community could be on the verge of becoming a minority by the time the 2027 Census results are published.
He described the state as going through a "very dark period" of demographic change — remarks that have since intensified public attention on what the upcoming enumeration may reveal.
The last available data, from the 2011 Census, showed the Assamese-speaking population at 48.38 per cent — just under half the state's total. Bengali speakers accounted for 28.9 per cent, followed by Bodo speakers at 4.5 per cent and Hindi speakers at 3.2 per cent.
How significantly those numbers may have shifted in the intervening 16 years is one of the central questions that Census 2027 is expected to answer.