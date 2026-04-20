Census 2027 Work to Begin in Assam From August, Language Data Key

Census 2027 work will begin in Assam from August this year, even as several other Indian states have already started their preparatory processes, according to official sources.

The upcoming census carries particular significance for Assam, where questions around population composition and language enumeration have long been at the centre of political and social debate.

Key Dates to Know

The self-enumeration phase for house listings is scheduled to begin on August 2, 2026, and will continue until August 16, 2026.

A house-to-house enumeration by officials will follow in September 2026, with the full population enumeration set to begin in February 2027.

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