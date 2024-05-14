Central Board of Secondary Education class 10 board exam results declared

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class X results on Monday. The overall pass percentage of 93.60 per cent was recorded. Passing percentage has increased by 0.48 per cent since last year.

25724 schools gave the CBSE class X examinations at 7603 centres. The Trivandrum region registered the highest pass percentage at 99.75 per cent whereas the lowest has been recorded at Guwahati which stood at 77.94 per cent.

In the overall Delhi region, a 98.61 per cent pass percentage was recorded. 94.75 per cent of Girls passed the exam whereas 92.71 per cent of boys passed the exam with the Girls outshining boys by 2.04 per cent.

Students who sat for the CBSE Class 10 board exams nationwide can view their mark sheets on the CBSE official website, cbse.gov.in.

The other official websites where CBSE 10th results can be checked are - cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in, results.gov.in. The results can also be checked on mobile apps- Digilocker and UMANG. (ANI)

