Assam: Biswanath girl Anjelina Gogoi shines in CBSE 10th examination

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Anjelina Gogoi, a student of The East Indian School, Biswanath Chariali brought laurels to the Biswanath district by securing 99 percent in the 10th examination conducted by CBSE of which results were declared on Monday. Daughter of Jyotshna Das Gogoi and Sanjib Kumar Gogoi, Anjelina got 98 in English, 100 in Assamese, 100 in Mathematics (Basic), 94 in Science, 99 in Social Science and 98 in Information Technology.

Anjelina has already taken admission in the Science stream in a private institute in Guwahati and after that she opts to study medical science. A Visharad in the Xatriya dance, she used to study for around eight hours a day.

