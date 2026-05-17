Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrests mastermind linked to NEET-UG 2026 biology paper leak

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) identified and arrested another mastermind, who was the source for the leak of NEET-UG 2026 Examination Biology questions.

According to a press release, the key accused, namely Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a Senior Botany Teacher from Pune, Maharashtra, has been arrested in Delhi after thorough interrogation by the CBI.

She was involved in the NEET UG 2026 examination process and appointed by NTA as an expert. She had complete access to the Botany and Zoology question papers.

During April, she had mobilised prospective NEET examination candidates through Manisha Wagmare of Pune (already arrested on May 14) and conducted special coaching classes for these students at her Pune residence.

During these classes, she explained and disclosed various questions from Botany and Zoology subjects and made the students note down the same in their notebooks and also mark in their textbooks. The majority of these questions tallied with the actual question paper of NEET UG 2026Examination held on May 3.

In the last 24 hours, CBI also conducted searches at six locations across the country and seized several incriminating documents, laptops, bank statements and mobile phones. A detailed analysis of the seized items is going on. (ANI)

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