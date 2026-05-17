Rahul Gandhi demands sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded the immediate removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged leak of the NEET examination paper, accusing the Centre of failing to safeguard the future of nearly 22 lakh students.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining silent on the issue and said the government must take responsibility. “Twenty-two lakh NEET students have been cheated. Remove Dharmendra Pradhan immediately, or take responsibility yourself,” he said.

In a video statement, Gandhi alleged that the NEET question paper had been circulated two days before the examination. He accused the Education Minister of denying responsibility despite widespread concerns over the leak.

The Congress leader further alleged the existence of a nexus involving the RSS, BJP and people appointed in educational institutions, claiming it had weakened the country’s education system. He also criticised the appointment process of Vice-Chancellors, alleging that ideological affiliation had replaced merit and academic competence.

Referring to repeated incidents of examination paper leaks across the country, Gandhi claimed such failures had occurred at least 80 times, affecting nearly two crore young people. He urged Prime Minister Modi to immediately sack the Education Minister and ensure strict punishment for those responsible for the alleged leak. (IANS)

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