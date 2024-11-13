Central Consumer Protection Authority Issues Guidelines For “Prevention Of Misleading Advertisement In Coaching Sector”

NEW DELHI: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued comprehensive guidelines to address the issue of misleading advertisements and to protect consumers' rights and maintain transparency in the coaching sector.

Smt. Nidhi Khare, Chief Commissioner CCPA and Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, shared that ‘Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisement in Coaching Sector, 2024’ aim to safeguard students and the public from deceptive marketing practices commonly employed by coaching centres.

CCPA was constituted based on Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisement in the Coaching Sector and included representatives from the organizations, namely the Central Consumer Protection Authority, Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Education, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (as a special invitee), National Law University (NLU) Delhi, law firms, and industry stakeholders.