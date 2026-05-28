Centre committed to ensure highest standards of security along India-Pak border: HM Amit Shah

BIKANER: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security review meeting in Rajasthan's Bikaner to assess and strengthen security arrangements along the India-Pakistan International Border, officials said on Wednesday. During the meeting, Union Minister Shah emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union government is committed to ensuring the highest standards of security along the international borders.

He stressed the need for enhanced coordination between central agencies and the state government to strengthen border management and maintain internal security.

A key decision taken during the meeting was the formulation of a "360-degree security grid" for every border district.

The framework aims to ensure coordinated participation of local residents, state government machinery, and all security agencies to create a more comprehensive and effective border management system.

The Union Home Minister directed strict enforcement of a zero-tolerance policy against illegal constructions and instructed authorities to demolish all unauthorised structures located within a 15-km radius of the International Border.

Highlighting the importance of inter-agency coordination, Union Minister Shah said that the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and state government agencies must work in close coordination to curb infiltration, narcotics trafficking, encroachment, terror financing, and other cross-border crimes. (IANS)

Also Read: HM Amit Shah hails Yediyurappa’s struggles, calls him architect of BJP’s rise in South India