Centre declares Hizb-Ut-Tahrir as terrorist organisation

The Central government on Thursday declared Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT), and its front organisations as terrorist organisations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for promoting terrorism by using various social media platforms.Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement through a gazette notification pointing out that HuT is an organisation "which aims to establish Islamic state and Caliphate globally including in India by overthrowing democratically elected governments through jihad and terrorist activities by involving citizens of the country, which is a grave threat to the democratic setup and internal security of the country". The notification also mentions that the HuT is "involved in radicalisation and motivation of gullible youth to join terrorist organisations, such as ISIS (which is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and raising funds for terror activities". "The HuT is promoting terrorism by using various social media platforms, secure apps and by conducting Dawah meetings to encourage gullible youth to indulge in acts of terrorism," reads the notification. "The Central government believes that HuT is involved in terrorism and has participated in various acts of terrorism in India." The MHA declared the HuT as terrorist organisation by exercising the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967). Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to 'X' to mention that the action against the HuT is part of Modi government's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. "Pursuing PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, the MHA today declared 'Hizb-Ut-Tahrir' as a 'Terrorist Organisation'. The outfit is involved in various acts of terror, including radicalising the gullible youths to join terrorist organisations and raise funds for terror activities, posing a serious threat to the national security and sovereignty of India. The Modi government is committed to securing Bharat by dealing the forces of terror with an iron fist," Shah posted on X. (ANI)

