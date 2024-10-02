Ministry of Home Affairs Releases Rs 716 Crore for Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released Rs 716 crore to Assam as a central share from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). The MHA released Rs 5,858 crore to 14 flood-affected states, including Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, and Manipur. The MHA released Rs 50 crore to Manipur, Rs 21.60 crore to Mizoram, Rs 19.20 crore to Nagaland, and Rs 25 crore to Tripura.

Also read: Dibrugarh Student Goes Missing in Simen River While Taking Selfies; SDRF Launches Search Operation (sentinelassam.com)