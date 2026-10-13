Centre directs states and UTs to ensure hospitals display treatment costs for transparency

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday asked all States and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure that clinical establishments prominently display the rates charged for healthcare services and facilities, in a move aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability and patient-centric healthcare delivery. In a letter addressed to Chief Secretaries of States and UTs, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava urged authorities to review compliance with applicable regulations and take necessary steps to ensure that information on healthcare charges is clearly visible and easily accessible to patients and their attendants.

The ministry said transparent display of treatment costs would help patients and their families understand the likely expenditure involved in medical care, enabling them to make informed decisions and plan their finances better. (IANS)

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