Marwari Hospitals Marks National Voluntary Blood Donation Day with Appeal for Donors

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Marwari Hospitals, Athgaon, observed National Voluntary Blood Donation Day on Thursday, appealing to healthy and eligible individuals to come forward and donate blood voluntarily. The programme was attended by Dr Sarat Kumar Jain, President of Shree Marwari Databya Aushadhalaya (SMDA), Kishore Kumar Saboo, General Secretary, SMDA, DP Bajaj, Chairperson of the Blood Bank Sub-Committee, and Dr Manoj Kumar Deori, in-charge of the Blood Bank, besides doctors, staff, and members of the institution.

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