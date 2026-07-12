Centre issues Fresh Guidelines for National Song, National Anthem

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has instructed all Central government departments and Governors’ offices to strictly follow the prescribed script, text, diction and pronunciation while singing or playing the National Song and the National Anthem at official events.

In an order issued on July 9, the Ministry reiterated the existing rules governing when the National Song and National Anthem must or may be performed, stressing that they should always be rendered accurately and with due respect.

According to the order, the National Song will be sung during civil investiture ceremonies, on the President’s arrival and departure at formal State functions and other government events, and immediately before and after the President’s address to the nation on All India Radio (AIR) and television.

The National Song will also be played on the arrival and departure of Governors or Lieutenant Governors at formal State functions in their respective states or Union Territories, and when the National Flag is brought on parade.

“It is to be noted that while singing or playing the National Song and the National Anthem, their correct script/text and diction/pronunciations should be followed strictly,” the order said. The Ministry added that the authorised text and pronunciation guide for both are available on its official website.

The MHA also clarified the sequence to be followed where a State Song is performed. In such cases, the National Song and National Anthem must both be included, with the National Song rendered first, followed by the National Anthem.

Referring to its January 28 guidelines, the Ministry said the official six-stanza version of the National Song, lasting about three minutes and ten seconds, should be used at official ceremonies. It also reiterated that everyone present must stand in attention as a mark of respect.

The Centre, which is observing the 150th year of Vande Mataram, said there is no objection to singing the National Song, including mass singing, provided it is performed with proper decorum and respect. The Ministry also recalled that while Jana Gana Mana was adopted as India’s National Anthem on January 24, 1950, Vande Mataram was accorded equal honour and status by the Constituent Assembly. (IANS)

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