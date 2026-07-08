Tripura makes full rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ compulsory in all schools alongside National Anthem

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Tripura Government has made the singing of the full version of the national song Vande Mataram, along with the National Anthem Jana Gana Mana, compulsory in all government, government-aided and privately managed schools, including all government-aided and unaided recognised Madrassa schools operating within the administrative jurisdiction of the State.

A notification issued by Rajib Datta, Additional Secretary to the Government of Tripura, stated that the daily academic routine of schools would formally commence with the community singing of the full version of the National Song Vande Mataram, followed by the singing of the National Anthem Jana Gana Mana.

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