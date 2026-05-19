Centre issues public health advisory on heatwave, stresses adequate hydration

New Delhi: Adequate hydration and avoiding direct exposure to sunlight are among key suggestions in a Public Health Advisory on Extreme Heat/Heatwave issued by the Ayush vertical under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The advisory was issued, in coordination with the Ministry of Ayush, in view of the rising temperatures and prevailing heatwave conditions in several parts of the country, said a statement.

The advisory provides detailed guidance for the general public, vulnerable groups, employers, workers, and participants in mass gatherings and sports events to safeguard themselves against heat stress and heat-related illnesses. It emphasises adequate hydration, avoiding direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours, use of light cotton clothing, and consumption of seasonal fruits and fluids rich in electrolytes.

The advisory also highlights that infants, children, pregnant women, elderly persons, outdoor workers, and individuals suffering from chronic illnesses such as heart disease and hypertension are particularly vulnerable during heatwave conditions and require special care and monitoring.

Special precautions have been advised for workplaces, public gatherings and outdoor activities, including provision of shaded rest areas, regular hydration breaks, acclimatisation measures for workers, and awareness generation regarding symptoms of heat stress, said the statement.

The advisory cautions citizens to remain alert for danger signs of heat-related illnesses such as dizziness, headache, nausea, altered mental status, high body temperature, dehydration, seizures and fainting. Heatstroke has been identified as a medical emergency requiring immediate medical attention, and the advisory recommends promptly calling emergency helplines 108/102 in severe cases, said the statement. (IANS)

Also Read: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews preparedness to deal with heatwaves, floods