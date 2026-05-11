Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviews preparedness to deal with heatwaves, floods

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reviewed India’s preparedness for floods, heatwaves, and forest fires, and directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to study how effectively states are implementing disaster management guidelines. Chairing a high-level meeting, Shah stressed the need to strengthen disaster response systems and improve coordination between the Centre and states. He instructed officials to expand plans for an early warning system from 30 to at least 60 high-risk glacial lakes located in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim. The Home Minister also called for an integrated flood forecasting system at both national and state levels and directed states to form and activate Flood Crisis Management Teams (FCMTs). He said NDMA guidelines had improved awareness and encouraged a “Whole of Government” approach to disaster management, but added that stronger monitoring at state, district, and municipal levels was necessary. (IANS)

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